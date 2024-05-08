Netball's top goal-scorers: Dynamic duo teaming up for top-five outfit

A new recruit and a long-time competitor are becoming one of the Hampden league's most effective attacking duos early in the 2024 season.
Goal shooter Chelsea Quinn (100 goals) and goal attack Skye Billings (136) are working in tandem in North Warrnambool Eagles' goal circle.
Their efforts mean the Eagles boast the second-best offence in the league, having scored just eight goals less than ladder-leader and two-time reigning premier South Warrnambool.
Four other players - Port Fairy's Jessika Tobin-Salzman (133), Camperdown's Lily Eldridge (112), Terang Mortlake's Eboni Knights (110) and Warrnambool's Amy Wormald (110) - have also reached triple figures just four rounds into the campaign.
Koroit teenager Molly McLaren is not far behind on 97.
Hampden league life member Trish Butters, who stepped down from the executive at the end of last season after a 16-year stint, is scoring the Eagles' open-grade games this year.
She's enjoyed watching Quinn and Billings combine.
"Chelsea is a real dead-eye when she gets her eye in. Skye is doing a lot of work on the outside, getting it into Chelsea," Butters said.
"Now they've put Maddy (Vardy) into wing attack, the feed into them is super as well.
"To have someone as tall and athletic as Maddy playing around the ring and feeding it into them and having that experienced attacking end has been really beneficial and I think that's only going to increase as the year goes on."
North Warrnambool Eagles are third on the ladder on percentage with a 3-1 win-loss record.
They have scored 36, 70, 69 and 70 goals across their first four games at an average of 61.
Butters said Quinn, Billings and Victoria Grundy, who also rotates through the goals, were combining well.
Quinn, who rejoined the club after stints with Old Collegians and South Warrnambool, is playing at Victorian Netball League level too.
"I think playing in Geelong during the week is really good for her. It's really strengthened her movement around the ring and her ability to hold and take a high ball," Butters said.
"She's always been a pretty good shot. It is a high ball, straight up - you can tell when it's going to go straight in.
"I reckon if you went back through the paperwork, she'd be shooting at 80 or 90 per cent most weeks."
Butters said Billings' commitment to the contest was one of her strengths as well as her rebounding prowess.
"She is just being Skye. She is just so athletic, she's quick, she's in and out and she's smart," she said.
"She uses the ring really well and uses the way she turns her foot really well and gets defenders off their guard a little bit.
"She is really fit. I know she always has a few injuries because that is how Skye works - she is hard on her body, she just throws her body around a bit."
Hampden league resumes on Saturday, May 11 after a bye.
