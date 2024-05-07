Abuse survivor slams church for celebrating disgraced men of the cloth

A survivor of clergy abuse is shocked a Warrnambool church recently celebrated a number of people slammed by the Royal Commission.
The survivor, who did not want to be named, said he couldn't believe names including Monsignor Leo Fiscalini, Bishop Ronald Mulkearns, Bishop Peter Connors and Bishop James O'Collins were included in a who's who list to mark the 150th anniversary of the Ballarat Diocese.
Photos and information about the men were in the church foyer.
A photo shows a cross across the photo of Mulkearns - which was likely added by someone after it was put on display.
The survivor said a decision had been made to delete Mulkearns' name from a plaque in the church, yet he was effectively being celebrated once again.
"I don't understand why they did this - it seems like they've gone back to their old ways," the survivor said.
"It's nine years on (from the Royal Commission) and they're legends again."
The survivor said he couldn't believe the church was still making decisions like this that were triggering to so many people.
"There have to be checks and balances somewhere," he said.
He said the views of the Warrnambool people on Fiscalini had been made clear, with a street named after him renamed.
The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse heard Bishop Mulkearns was "very reluctant" to mention the paedophilia of a priest.
"He just didn't do it, unless it was public knowledge," the commission was told.
The diocese celebration comes three years after a survivor of clergy abuse described a move by the Diocese of Ballarat as "inconceivably stupid".
A number of south-west churches in Warrnambool and Moyne shires have now formed the Star of the Sea, South West Coast parish.
The victim said the new name was extremely triggering because his abuser was facing the prospect of being deported to the US to face charges in the Star of the Sea parish in Virginia Beach.
"It just brings it all back," the man who did not want to be named said. "They obviously haven't done their due diligence - someone should have checked the name."
A response from the Diocese of Ballarat was sought.
