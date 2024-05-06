'Pull our heads in': Budget to buffer ratepayers from rising costs

Rates are set to go up but a councillor says Warrnambool City's budget ensures the stress of rising costs was not felt as hard as it could have been.
Councillors unanimously adopted the draft budget on Monday, May 6, 2024 which will now go out for public comment for two weeks.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said the council had been very conscious of rising costs.
"They've heeded our calls to pull our heads in and keep it manageable so that the stress is not felt as hard as it could have been on our community," he said.
That makes the average rate bill $2260 - a rise of $39.33 per year.
Parking fines would also jump 25 per cent to $100.
Warrnambool's Matron Swinton Early Learning Centre in west Warrnambool has been earmarked for a $2.1 million upgrade creating an extra 33 child care places.
Waiting lists in Warrnambool have ballooned to 380 with parents facing a two-year wait for a place.
The project is part of a proposed $27.9 million capital works program for the city which also includes $1.5 million to redevelop recreation facilities at Walter Oval, $700,000 to upgrade flooring at the netball stadium and $350,000 for irrigation at Friendly Societies' Park.
Chief executive officer Andrew Mason said despite the impact of rate capping and inflationary pressures on the budget, he was confident the council could continue to deliver vital services and infrastructure.
Cr Vicki Jellie said the council had a lot of financial restrictions to deal with.
She said there was very little state and federal money to help projects, with construction costs on many 30 per cent more than they thought they would be.
Cr Debbie Arnott said the council had produced a balanced budget under difficult conditions.
She said the "financially responsible" budget had been impacted by rising construction costs and state government charges it had to absorb such as the Workcover premiums.
Mayor Ben Blain urged people not to just be a "Facebook warrior" but ensure submissions were heard through the council's Yoursay website. Budget submission will be heard at a meeting on May 20 at 5.45pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.