Car parking fines tipped to jump 25 per cent, rates set to rise

Parking fines could soon jump 25 per cent to $100 under a proposal being considered in Warrnambool City Council's draft budget.
Parking fees, however, would remain untouched.
If voted through, it will bring in a projected $758,000 in annual revenue - a jump of almost $100,000 a year.
Rates are also set to go up in the draft budget in line with the state government imposed rate cap of 2.75 per cent.
That makes the average rate bill $2260 - a rise of $39.33 per year.
"This equates to an average of 88 cents per week increase for property owners with homes valued between $500,000 and $1 million," council says.
"For residents with homes valued under $500,000, the increase will be less than 50 cents a week."
The cost of collecting of the city's four kerbside bins has dropped from $427 a week to $417.
The council also proposed a $27.9 million capital works program in the draft budget which includes $17.5 million in new projects.
Mayor Ben Blain and chief executive officer Andrew Mason described the budget as "financially responsible".
The council has no plans to borrow any money for projects in the next financial year, instead focusing on reducing its debt from $8.5 million to $6.8 million.
With major projects on the horizon such as a redevelopment of AquaZone and completing the Brierly Reserve community, the council hopes to secure external funding.
However, according to budget papers, the council plans to borrow $3 million in 2027-28 to help fund the council's contribution towards a pool revamp but that time-frame is not set in stone.
With work progressing on the new playing surface at Brierly Reserve, the council will soon begin consultation with north Warrnambool residents about what services and programs should be included in the community hub it plans to build there.
The draft budget will go to Monday's council meeting.
