In a first for Warrnambool ratepayers, the city council will not pass on the full rate rise allowed under the cap.
Cr Ben Blain said the savings would partially offset the extra two per cent in rates Warrnambool homeowners had to fork out when bills were increased above the cap in 2018-19.
The average rate bill for the next financial year will be $2220.78 - about $9 less than first proposed in May's draft budget.
Instead of the 3.5 per cent increase allowed under the state government-imposed rate cap, rates will only go up 2.95 per cent - a $208,000 hit to the council's bottom line which will be offset by "organisational savings".
And increasing the hardship rebate from $200 to $250, councillors said, was a "genuine gesture" to help, stressing ratepayers don't need a healthcare card to qualify.
A plea from Warrnambool Swimming cCub to extend the outdoor swimming season has been heard with money now in the budget for it to stay open an extra four weeks. Cr Richard Ziegeler said residents were hurting from mortgage pressure and gas and electricity price rises, and the cost of council works had also suffered the pressures of rising expenses.
"Rates are taxes and people will always dislike and complain about taxes in Australia. It seems to be a hobby," he said.
"Everyone is having to tighten their belt and that's why I wanted Warrnambool City Council to pull their belt in a few notches as well."
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said the decision to lower the rate increase was an acknowledgement council had to try and tighten its belt as much as the average household.
But to not increase rates at all in the current tight economic climate and high inflation environment would be "near impossible".
She said 92 per cent of councils were proposing increases of 3.5 per cent.
Cr Vicki Jellie said this year, more than ever, the council had to look at the cost of living, rise in interest rates with the entire community affected one way or another.
Cr Jellie said the lower increase was an acknowledgement of the difficult times we were in.
Cr Blain said it was the first time Warrnambool council had adopted a budget that was underneath the cap.
He said the revised budget acknowledged the Warrnambool community was doing it hard.
"We're trying. It's not perfect. There is still a rise. It's better than what we first put out," he said.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said the lower increase could mean a long-term recurrent cost to the council.
"It could be an issue but hopefully with some careful planning and efficiencies this will not be too detrimental in current years," she said.
Cr Arnott said the budget was prudent and responsible.
The budget was passed unanimously.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
