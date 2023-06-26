The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool ratepayers have been spared a bigger hike

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 26 2023 - 7:26pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool City councillors unanimously passed the budget for the next financial year, voting through a lower rate increase.
Warrnambool City councillors unanimously passed the budget for the next financial year, voting through a lower rate increase.

In a first for Warrnambool ratepayers, the city council will not pass on the full rate rise allowed under the cap.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.