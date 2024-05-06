First aid skills essential for people living in rural and regional areas

A former Koroit woman is helping ensure people living in rural and regional areas have access to first aid training.
Nicole Gleeson, who is a nurse at the Royal Children's Hospital, started her CPR and first aid training company Rhythm First Aid five years ago.
"I recognised that there was a huge difference between the accessibility of first aid education in rural and regional areas in comparison to in metropolitan areas," Ms Gleeson said.
"A big part of our aim is to help bridge the gap between city and rural folk.
"I believe your postcode shouldn't define the quality of education you receive."
Ms Gleeson, who grew up on a farm, said she believed it was even more important for people in rural and regional areas to learn first aid.
"When you live in a rural or regional area you actually need to know more than in metropolitan areas because there are longer ambulance wait times," she said.
"Often what you do can be the difference between a good outcome and a bad outcome."
Ms Gleeson's company offers first aid courses for new and expecting parents and extended families, first aid courses for people keen to update their skills and first aid courses for businesses.
The company also provides CPR and first aid training to teachers at a number of schools and sells first aid kits.
Ms Gleeson's latest achievement is a partnership with Cotton on Kids.
She has produced a first aid checklist for expecting and new parents that can be found in-store.
The list includes clothing items expecting parents will need on one side and the checklist on the other side.
"Cotton on Kids has recognised the importance of being well prepared when you're having a baby and they've identified how important having a first aid kit and first aid knowledge is," Ms Gleeson said.
"I feel very lucky that a global company is recognising the importance of first aid."
Ms Gleeson said she was thrilled the checklists would be in stores across the world.
"I never would have thought - when I started the business five years ago - that I would be partnering with such a huge brand.
"I love teaching first aid because I can see that I'm making a difference."
Ms Gleeson's company also sells first aid kits.
Some of the items she recommends for new parents include a digital thermometer, saline solution, a cold/heat pack, assorted bandaids and plasters, bandages, antiseptic wound spray and a splinter removal tool.
Some of Ms Gleeson's quick tips include:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.