The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

First aid skills essential for people living in rural and regional areas

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
May 6 2024 - 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicole Gleeson is thrilled her first aid checklist can be found in Cotton on Kids stores around the world. Picture by Monique Patterson
Nicole Gleeson is thrilled her first aid checklist can be found in Cotton on Kids stores around the world. Picture by Monique Patterson

A former Koroit woman is helping ensure people living in rural and regional areas have access to first aid training.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.