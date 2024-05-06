Cat crackdown: Owners urged to keep pets in overnight

Warrnambool cat owners have been urged to keep their cats indoors overnight with a warning that those left to roam could risk a $385 fine.
The call comes just weeks after another Victorian council voted to impose a 24-hour cat curfew.
Warrnambool City Council local laws coordinator Tim Brosowsky said pet cats were safer if they were indoors between sunset and sunrise.
"If your cat is out and about at night there is a greater chance it may be struck by a car or be injured in a fight with another cat," Mr Brosowsky said.
"It's also at risk of contracting Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV) as a result of fighting.
"And spraying and howling, particularly during mating season, can be annoying for neighbours.
"If your cat is found roaming at night there is also the risk of receiving a $385 fine."
Last month, Geelong councillors voted to introduce new rules which would ensure cat owners keep their pets confined to their property 24 hours a day.
The new rules would come into effect from November 1 this year.
Member of the Australian and New Zealand Veterinary College in Veterinary Behaviour based at the Lava Street Veterinary Clinic, Dr Fiona Warton, said developing a routine was important to help transition a cat into being indoors overnight.
"As a household, agree on a time and start by feeding your cat its favourite treat at the same time every night, or when it comes indoors," Dr Warton said.
"This will encourage them to be in at a particular time each night.
"Provide litter boxes for the same number of cats in the house plus an extra at all times so they are aware where they can toilet overnight.
"Enrich their environment with soft, comfy bedding, favourite toys and cat trees, plus play interaction to encourage them to enjoy their indoor time.
Dr Warton said in Australian urban and rural cities there was a constant issue with feral cats and the negative effects they have on both the domestic cat population and the environment.
"Cats spending a large proportion of their day/night outside have access to a complex and changing environment - potentially good for expressing a wide range of normal behaviours such as scratching, predatory behaviour, climbing and exercise," Dr Warton said.
"However with this comes a number of risk factors including a higher exposure to infectious diseases, increased risk of injury or accidents - cat fights, road accidents, injuries from other animals, poisons - and the risk of being separated from their owner through straying.
"Some owners may be concerned about potential problem behaviours developing with their cats if they are confined.
"However, I believe that with consideration of all the above points an appropriate indoor environment can be developed for cats that will meet all their needs and allow for the appropriate expression of their normal behaviours."
The Threatened Species Recovery Hub estimates that every pet cat allowed to roam and hunt kills on average 186 mammals, reptiles and birds per year.
In Australia every day, cats kill 3.2 million mammals, 1.2 million birds, 1.9 million reptiles, 250,000 frogs and 3 million invertebrates.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.