Cat crackdown: Owners urged to keep pets in overnight

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
May 6 2024 - 1:49pm
Owners are being urged to kept their pets in at night across Warrnambool.
Warrnambool cat owners have been urged to keep their cats indoors overnight with a warning that those left to roam could risk a $385 fine.

Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

