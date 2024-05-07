Shire's draft $62.5m budget 'not saucy' but 'pragmatic and responsible'

Moyne Shire Council has proposed a rate rise of 2.75 per cent in its draft 2024-25 budget, the biggest possible rate hike allowed by the state government.
Annual rate rises are capped under the government's Fair Go Rates System.
With the outcome for ratepayers depending on the valuation of their property, farmers will be among those bearing the brunt of the rise in rates.
The draft budget was discussed at Tuesday's special council meeting during which councillors voted to release it for a 14-day public feedback period.
Councillor Jordan Lockett said it wasn't a "saucy" budget but "pragmatic and responsible".
"The investment in roads is massive, we spoke about $17 million in operating, $9.7 million in works, it's massive," he said.
"We've got big investment in lights, drainage, waste management, three-phase powered goods shed, stuff that's not that exciting but has got to be done.
"...One fantastic thing, it is a very small thing, is the flagpole going up at the fiddler's green."
Councillor Karen Foster said it'd been a "tough budget process" for councillors.
"I'm hearing in the room today a lot of dissatisfaction from councillors with the draft we have before us, I'll assume it's a reflection of that frustration - we are being asked to do more with less and I want to acknowledge the pressure that puts on our staff as well," she said.
"We also asked our officers to dig really deep and find additional savings we need to acknowledge so I think we would all love to be able to spend as much as we could on very worthy projects, causes and buildings and public spaces right across our communities but we can't, we have to be - as Cr Lockett said - pragmatic, responsible and we just have to make ends meet.
"...Is it perfect? No, of course not, are there projects I would've loved to see included? Absolutely but we've done the best we can with what we have."
Councillor James Purcell singularly voted against the draft budget being released.
"We have a windfall of $3.3 million a year we get from renewable energy, I don't believe we've used that well enough," he said.
"Nobody can tell me where it's gone, this is not my budget (and) I can't support it going out."
In the draft, the council has set forth $62.5 million in proposed spending, including a $27.9 million capital works budget, of which $22.5 million is either asset renewal or upgrades.
The big ticket item in the capital works program is local roads ($9.7 million) including $6.2 million in rehabilitation and $2.2 million in resealing.
A further million would be allocated to unsealed road re-sheeting and $270,000 for sealed road shoulder reconstruction.
About $900,000 would be allocated to bridges including $500,000 for Gipps Street and $300,000 for the Hopkins Falls Bridge.
Other major projects would include ($2.7 million, subject to government funding) for the Koroit township renewal and $1.7 million for buildings including the DC Farren Recreation Reserve female change facilities ($200,000), Woorndoo Recreation Reserve facilities upgrade ($100,000) and the annual building renewal program ($780,000).
About $500,000 would be allocated to the Gardens Caravan Park electrical upgrade and $850,000 for town drainage works including the completion of Campbell St and James St Port Fairy.
In terms of income, rates and charges would account for $27,857,000. Waste management income would increase from $4,795,000 to $5,064,000 as would local laws income ($213,000 to 221,000) and child care income ($1,797,000 to 1,869,000).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.