'Dearly missed': Firefighter honoured during memorial service

A wreath was laid for a Portland firefighter during the annual state memorial on Sunday, May 5, 2024 to honour the memory of CFA members who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Hundreds gathered for the service which was held at the Victorian Emergency Services Memorial in Treasury Gardens.
The event honoured the 82 Victorian firefighters who are no longer with us and provided an opportunity for family, friends and colleagues to reflect and remember.
Portland firefighter Garry Mallen and Donald firefighter Greg Godkin tragically died in the last year.
Portland Captain Ryan Delony performed a reading and laid a wreath in honour of Mr Mallen.
"Garry showed every single value and attribute of a firefighter. He was a firefighter's firefighter that we had the privilege to know and work alongside," Ryan said.
"He deeply cared about his family, his community and his brigade and for that he will be dearly missed."
Donald captain Dale Anderson said Mr Godkin lived for the fire brigade and was the first to arrive at every job.
"One thing we really miss about him now is having a bloke that turns out at every turnout," Mr Anderson said.
"He was very committed to the CFA."
CFA acting chief officer Garry Cook said today was a day to remember the tragic loss of firefighters but also a day to thank our firefighters who continue to serve.
"Sadly, in the last year we lost two members in the line of duty, Greg Godkin and Garry Mallen," Mr Cook said.
"Our thoughts continue to be with the family, friends and colleagues of these two firefighters.
"I encourage all Victorians to take a moment to reflect on those who are no longer with us and recognise the incredible commitment and contribution our members make every day to protect others."
Each year, close to International Firefighters' Day which is on May 4, CFA hosts its firefighter memorial service to pay respects to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities.
CFA members established International Firefighters' Day in 1999 following the tragic death of five CFA firefighters in Linton the previous year.
Recognised worldwide, the date of International Firefighters' Day coincides with St Florian's Day in recognition of St Florian, the patron saint of firefighters.
