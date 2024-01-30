CFA pays tribute to veteran, mentor who died attending suspicious fire

Firefighters are mourning the loss of Portland brigade member and former captain Garry Mallen who died while attending a suspected arson attack.
The long-serving member collapsed at the scene of the suspicious fire on Portland's Short Street on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.
His brigade colleagues, along with Fire Rescue Victoria and Ambulance Victoria, administered CPR but he was unable to be revived.
The Country Fire Authority shared their "deepest sympathies" to Mr Mallen's family, friends and colleagues at the Portland Brigade on Tuesday afternoon.
"The CFA family grieves with them today," it said in a statement.
"Family, brigade members, as well as the many CFA members who knew Garry through his 37 years of service to our organisation, are being supported by our wellbeing team. We know that the thoughts of all CFA members are with them today."
Mr Mallen, who was 66, joined CFA in 1972 as a junior member of the Portland Brigade.
He relocated to the Narrawong Brigade in 1998 and rejoined the Portland Brigade again in 2005.
Mr Mallen held many positions including Portland Brigade Captain from 2010 to 2016, 2nd Lieutenant in 1994 and his most recent role as 4th Lieutenant.
He was an active member of the brigade taking on the apparatus officer role, the 6th Deputy Group Officer in the Heywood Group and also played a role as the district planning committee delegate.
Mr Mallen is survived by his wife Glenda, his mother Marion, daughter Katie, son Justin and many grandchildren.
"Those who knew him and worked alongside him speak of his leadership, experience and most importantly his support and willingness to mentor others through their own leadership journey," the CFA said.
"Our hearts are heavy today as we acknowledge Garry's service supporting and protecting his community for over 30 years."
A Victoria Police spokeswoman confirmed Portland Crime Investigation Unit detectives were investigating four suspicious fires in two hours.
