'I wish I had a stable full of horses like him', says leading trainer

THE win by Dashing at Caulfield on Saturday, May 4 helped erase some of the frustration Aaron Purcell endured at last week's Warrnambool May Racing Carnival.
Purcell had numerous runners at the three day carnival in his home town but failed to trouble the scorer as he had four horses run second.
Dashing with Craig Newitt in the saddle hung on to defeat Here To Shock and El Soleado in a $150,000 benchmark race over 1600 metres on Saturday.
Purcell said Dashing deserved the win after three good runs in this campaign.
"It was a bit of a relief that Dashing won after a frustrating week at the 'Bool," Purcell told The Standard.
"We never had much luck when we really needed it at the carnival but I went to Caulfield quietly confident Dashing would run well. He's been a very consistent horse during his career.
"I had been happy with his three runs this time in work. He rose in class but dropped 3.5 kilograms in weight from his last run on Saturday and I think the weight drop really helped his hopes. Dashing puts 100 per cent into his races. He tries really hard in his races. I wish I had a stable full of horses like him."
The group 1 winning trainer said Dashing may have his next start in a similar type of race in a fortnight.
"There's a similar type of race in town for Dashing in a fortnight," he said. "We'll just take him along quietly and with any luck I would like to think we may finish up running in the Winter Championships final at Flemington over the winter months."
Dashing, who was sold for $75,000 at the 2021 Inglis Yearling sale has returned over $490,000 in stakemoney for his connections.
Fellow Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig won a $150,000 race with Ashford Street at Caulfield on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.