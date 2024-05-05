The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Snarling form: Netball team finding 'consistency' as wins mount up

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
May 5 2024 - 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dennington's Katelyn Grant fires off a pass during her side's win against Panmure. Pictures by Anthony Brady
Dennington's Katelyn Grant fires off a pass during her side's win against Panmure. Pictures by Anthony Brady

A Warrnambool and District league outfit filled with confidence believes it has the ability to go to another level after another impressive win.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.