Snarling form: Netball team finding 'consistency' as wins mount up

A Warrnambool and District league outfit filled with confidence believes it has the ability to go to another level after another impressive win.
Dennington clinched their fourth win of the season, 50-21 against Panmure in A grade to move within touching distance of the top-two in perfect conditions for netball.
With a particularly focus on "defensive efforts", the Dogs shut the visitors down in attack while making the most of their own opportunities up the court.
"It's very exciting, we're very, very pleased with how things are going," Dogs mentor Sue Fleming said.
"We were focusing on our defensive efforts and that resulted in a lot of turnovers.
"The thing that is working is our consistency compared to the previous years, we've turned our attention to that, it's probably less about ladder and more about us and the way we're playing our netball.
"Wins are great and what they're doing is giving us more belief, they knew they could be up there but (in previous seasons) we had things working against us."
Fleming said the team as a collective is gelling but praised the work of defender Katelyn Grant and the versatile Ella Gleeson.
"We had lots of great efforts I thought, but Katelyn and Ella really stood out," she said.
"Katelyn's work resulted in a lot of turnovers and Ella played both ends for us and did some great things. She's been a great addition."
Fleming added there was a strong core group of players available each week which made it easier to find a game plan that worked.
"I think we've got confidence having nine available to us and with the rotations we've got a lot of versatility and options," she said.
"The girls are getting excited, we've got no injuries at this stage and everybody's well so touch wood."
Russells Creek and Allansford, meanwhile, played out an absolutely thrilling 33-33 draw.
It looked like the Cats would eventually break clear but the ever-improving Creek just kept coming to almost snatch the upset win.
Creek mentor Hannah Van Zyl said she was incredibly proud of her players.
"I'm stoked with the girls, it was a good feeling, like a grand final almost for us," she said.
"We're just such a great group and they all listen. Considering these girls have hardly played together it's amazing to see."
Van Zyl said her group had improved drastically since losses against powerhouse teams Merrivale and Nirranda early in the season.
"It was really tough playing Merrivale and Nirranda first up, but it feels like we've been building our confidence," she said.
"It's built our foundation and basic level skills. I really enjoy playing those top teams because as we saw (against Allansford) this is the result."
Van Zyl said it was an even performance but highlighted the performances of Sophie Morton, Sarah Robertson and Jess Quinlivan.
In other matches, reigning premiers Nirranda flexed its muscles to remain undefeated in its 81-24 win against South Rovers, while Kolora-Noorat continues to fly under the radar, defeating Timboon Demons 47-40.
Merrivale and Old Collegians played its round five clash back on Good Friday, with the Tigers winning 51-22.
