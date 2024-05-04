The Standard
'I'm still shaking': First homebuyers battle it out for city property

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
May 4 2024 - 12:51pm
First homebuyers Erica Berg bought a north Warrnambool property at auction on Saturday.
It was the battle of the first homebuyers at one property auction in Warrnambool's at the weekend.

Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

