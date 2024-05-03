Charity kept busy as five children in every classroom suffer poverty

Almost one tonne of children's items is being donated to a south-west charity each month as demand soars for families in need.
Loved & Shared collects new or pre-loved high-quality goods which volunteers package and gift to support agencies to distribute to vulnerable children.
The Warrnambool-based charity has supported more than 230 families since its launch in April 2023 with demand increasing as cost of living pressures intensify.
Volunteers said there were 3800 south-west children living in poverty - five in every classroom.
"The increase in demand for children and nursery items in recent months has been significant," board chair Meredith Ericson said.
"It is very much related to what is going on economically but agencies also have a better understanding of what we need and how we can support their work."
In the first four months of 2024 volunteers donated 171 clothing and linen packs, 15 prams, 17 car seats, 14 cots and bassinets, 57 toiletry packs and 14 boxes containing books and toys.
The numbers are similar to the quantities of gifts donated during all of 2023.
Volunteer Tyson Jakitsch said the gifts would not have been possible without the 11 tonnes of items donated in the first 12 months.
"We are so appreciative to the community for their support," he said.
"We have some great feedback from our client support agencies around how the gifts are being received."
Earlier this year Loved & Shared supported a Warrnambool family who lost everything in a house fire.
"Within 24 hours we were able to help with clothing and nursery items," Mr Jakitsch said.
"Because we are local we can get those items to families in a really timely manner whereas previously they may be waiting on supporting services from Geelong or Melbourne."
Ms Ericson and Mr Jakitsch are among seven board members and 25 volunteers.
"I have always been very passionate about supporting children and young people," Ms Ericson said.
"I was a foster carer, now a permanent carer, and I was also involved as a mentor for the Great South Coast Leadership team that established this as a project.
"For me, the difference we can make across the south-west area to families who are really struggling, is really important."
Mr Jakitsch said as a father and family person, he found it very rewarding "assisting other families in the south-west to have necessities to grow thriving children".
The pair also agreed it was fulfilling being a part of an environmentally-friendly organisation that kept tonnes of material out of landfill.
Mr Jakitsch said while the charity was pleased with their efforts in their first 12 months of inception, Loved & Shared was always looking for new volunteers and donations.
For more information, visit lovedandshared.org.au.
