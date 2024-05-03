The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Charity kept busy as five children in every classroom suffer poverty

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
May 3 2024 - 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loved & Shared members Sarah Vickers, Meredith Ericson and Tyson Jakitsch. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
Loved & Shared members Sarah Vickers, Meredith Ericson and Tyson Jakitsch. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

Almost one tonne of children's items is being donated to a south-west charity each month as demand soars for families in need.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.