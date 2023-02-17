We come together as a village to ensure all families and children have access to the essential resources they need.- Felicity Melican
A new charity is calling for donated children's items ahead of its March launch.
Loved & Shared collects new or pre-loved high-quality nursery and children's goods to be gifted to south-west families.
Board chair Felicity Melican said more than 4500 south-west children were living in poverty with families unable to access the resources needed to raise them.
"We are built on the premise 'it takes a village to raise a child', meaning we understand that raising a child is often not easy," Ms Melican said.
"We know that due to systemic inequities and barriers not everyone has the resources required to raise thriving children.
"So, we come together as a village to ensure all families and children in our region have access to the essential resources they need."
Volunteers collect, sort, process and beautifully package the donated goods which are quality and safety checked.
The charity partners with support agencies, social welfare organisations and maternal and child health services to co-ordinate the distribution of goods.
The Warrnambool-based charity also aims for zero-waste by ensuring each item can be re-homed, helping to reduce goods going into landfill.
Executive officer Jaimee Millar said she was keen to hear from people willing to volunteer in a meaningful way.
"We maintain value in pre-loved goods and the dignity of recipients by 'gifting' beautifully presented and packaged goods," Ms Millar said.
"Perhaps it's baby clothing you've been holding onto for sentimental reasons and now want to pass it on to a family who will love and cherish it in the same way.
"Or you understand how expensive a good pram can be and your child no longer has use for theirs, so you want to pass it on to someone who will really appreciate it."
The idea came about after Leadership Great South Coast participants in 2020 identified a need to address the region's social inequities.
To volunteer or donate goods go to lovedandshared.org.au and book a drop-off session. Financial donations are also welcome.
