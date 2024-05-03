Opening of $11.9m school upgrade ends more than a decade-long campaign

The opening of an $11.9 million upgrade to the Hampden Specialist School today was an emotional affair.
A teary-eyed Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney praised the work of teachers before cutting the ribbon on the multi million-dollar project which included new classrooms, a large multipurpose space, dining area, staff room, meeting rooms and an art room.
The upgrade also included landscaping and a bus shelter.
"I'm finding it hard to contain my emotions this morning," she said.
"I do remember what it was like ... it was a hard slog at the old place. To see that completely different for everyone now, and into the future, just really does make you think sometimes when you work really hard together as a community, local government, state government, we really can make a difference."
Ms Tierney also spent time at Terang College where she toured the new facilities and officially opened the new library and learning hub, which included a large open library space, four classrooms, seminar rooms and offices.
Ms Tierney said she was thrilled with the development.
"Terang is a great community and we know that schools form such an important part of our regional communities," she said.
"I am so pleased that Terang is now home to two great schools that we can all be proud of.
"I share the excitement and passion of everyone who has supported the Hampden Specialist School to achieve this amazing facility.
"These modern facilities will provide engaging and purposeful learning environments for many years to come and ensure students have access to quality education close to home."
