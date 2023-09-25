Staff and students at Hampden Specialist School in Terang will start term four at a new campus.
The school has been relocated to Terang College's Strong Street campus under a $12 million state government project.
Specialist school principal Kylie Carter said both schools had campaigned for the upgrades for more than 12 years.
Ms Carter said the new facility was about "1000 times better" than the school's former Princes Highway campus.
"The playground is bigger and the classrooms are bigger and more modern," she said.
"The doorways are wider and the colours and the feel of the whole building has got that nice calming and welcoming feeling to it.
"The building is easier to work in with better outcomes (for the students), which is the most important thing."
The new building has four classrooms, a multi-purpose room, rooms for occupational therapists and speech therapists and a separate lunch room, while Terang College has a new multi-purpose library hub, including four classrooms and a study nook.
"It's just so exciting to have a nice space to work and teach in and not always have to accommodate our classes into a space we've outgrown," Ms Carter said.
She said the school was also in the process of changing its name.
Ms Carter said several students had raised concerns putting specialist school on their resume might rule them out of jobs before reaching the interview stage.
"We're just hoping to give them (the students) the best opportunity possible when they're trying to develop their pathways to their future," she said.
"So it's just trying to get equity and equality across."
Ms Carter said community consultation resulted in 12 suggestions, which had been whittled down to three options, Hampden, Emu Creek or Corangamite P-12.
"Hampden P-12 is the standout at the minute," she said.
Ms Carter said the name change would go through several consultation processes before needing approval from the education minister.
