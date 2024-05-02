Late mail: Bookies load up on final day of the May carnival

LOSERS: Punters were left with worthless tickets while bookies had all the cash after 30 races across three days' racing at the TAB May Racing Carnival.
The bookies loaded up when Count Zero won the prestigious Grand Annual Steeplechase at double-figure odds while they picked up extra cash with Mystery Island's win in the Warrnambool Cup.
Rails bookie David McLaughlin said the satchel swingers got enough cash to have a nice meal and plenty of drinks after the carnival.
OUT: Jumps jockey Ross O'Sullivan was outed for a month after failing a breath test when arriving on-course. O'Sullivan started his suspension on Thursday and ends on June 2.
Celine Gaudray copped a 12-meeting suspension following her ride on My Rock Aly in the Warrnambool Cup.
Jumps jockey Luca Remondet will be missing from the riding ranks for 10 jumps-highweight races.
The French-born hoop was outed following his ride on Huntly Castle in the champion hurdle.
FACE: Former Racing Minister Martin Pakula was among more than 14,000 racegoers who filed through the gates to watch a thrilling Grand Annual Steeplechase.
Pakula, a passionate Cartlon fan, said the Blues needed a win against Collingwood on Friday night to establish themselves as one of the power teams across the 2024 AFL season.
WINNER: Wins are special and doing it on home turf adds a little bit more meaning. Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig was upbeat following the win by Dubai Dancer with the victory giving the popular trainer three winners for the carnival.
