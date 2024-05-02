New Warrnambool resident enjoys the colour and atmosphere of races

Vimbai Ndagurwa attended her first Warrnambool May Racing Carnival on Thursday after moving to Australia three years ago.
Ms Ndagurwa, 36, moved to Australia from Zimbawbe to pursue a career as a social worker.
She graduated late last year and is now working as a social worker in the mental health team at South West Healthcare.
Ms Ndagurwa said she loved living in Warrnambool.
"I like how it's peaceful, I like the beach and I like the hot springs," she said.
Ms Ndagurwa said she believed there were more opportunities for women in Australia than there were in her home country.
"Australia is different in many ways," she said.
"I would generally say in terms of equality, you have equality here as a woman and you feel safe."
Ms Ndagurwa said it was frowned upon in Zimbawbe to talk about the inequalities.
She said she loved her role at South West Healthcare.
"I love my work," she said.
"I'm so grateful to South West Healthcare for giving me the opportunity to further my ambitions."
Ms Ndagurwa said there were some things she missed about home.
"I miss the community togetherness, sharing food and hospitality," she said.
Ms Ndagurwa, who wore a traditional African dress on Thursday, said she hoped to one day become an Australian citizen.
"That would be a gift," she said.
