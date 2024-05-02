The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

New Warrnambool resident enjoys the colour and atmosphere of races

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated May 2 2024 - 3:06pm, first published 3:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vimbai Ndagurwa and Yvonne Njanike had a ball at the May Racing Carnival on Thursday. Picture by Monique Patterson
Vimbai Ndagurwa and Yvonne Njanike had a ball at the May Racing Carnival on Thursday. Picture by Monique Patterson

Vimbai Ndagurwa attended her first Warrnambool May Racing Carnival on Thursday after moving to Australia three years ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.