The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It meant a lot': Memorial race named after one-of-a-kind volunteer

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 2 2024 - 4:59pm, first published 2:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Family members Anthony Convey, Bernard Daffy, Catherine Convey, Taylah Daffy (tan), Bella Convey, Paul Daffy and Nick Daffy at the May Racing Carnival on Thursday. Picture by Monique Patterson
Family members Anthony Convey, Bernard Daffy, Catherine Convey, Taylah Daffy (tan), Bella Convey, Paul Daffy and Nick Daffy at the May Racing Carnival on Thursday. Picture by Monique Patterson

Having a greyhound race named after former mayor Jack Daffy was "a fitting tribute" to the one-of-a-kind community champion and long-serving volunteer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.