'It meant a lot': Memorial race named after one-of-a-kind volunteer

Having a greyhound race named after former mayor Jack Daffy was "a fitting tribute" to the one-of-a-kind community champion and long-serving volunteer.
More than 20 family members gathered to witness the inaugural running of the Jack Daffy Memorial over 650 metres at Warrnambool's Wannon Park on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
Son Paul Daffy said it was nice his dad was being recognised on the same night as another greyhound club stalwart Stan Lake.
"Both him and dad were both past presidents and committee members of the club for a long period of time," Mr Daffy said.
"I think it was fitting that there was such a large crowd there last night to honour him rather than an average meeting.
"Being a cup night, there was so many people there.
"The amount of people that stood out the front and watched he presentation really meant something to the family."
Mr Daffy said the trainer of the winning dog had heard of his dad before. "He was wrapped to win the race as well," Mr Daffy said.
"It meant a lot to do it on cup week with that amount of people there to see Dad be honoured in the way he was."
Jack had worked as a bookies clerk at the May Racing Carnival but Mr Daffy said he had never had an interest in race horses as such. "It was all greyhounds. Bred greyhounds, trained greyhounds and served on the committee for a very long period of time," he said.
Mr Daffy said his father was the president of the club when it moved the track from Botanic park behind the now St Josephs Primary School to the showgrounds. "He was one of the people who instigated that," he said.
"Dad didn't have many hobbies, but you could literally call the greyhound club his hobby and his passion and his love. That was his relaxation.
"He still went to all the AGMs, right up until last year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.