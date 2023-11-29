'His whole life was about helping others': Tributes flow for former mayor

Former Warrnambool mayor and long-time volunteer Jack Daffy was one of a kind who always had time to help anyone.
"Unfortunately they don't make them like that anymore," his son Gerard said. "It's the end of an era."
Jack, 90, passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
Over the years, Jack did so many things for the community his own children are only just beginning to discover how much.
"If someone came and asked him to be on some committee or do something for somebody, he'd just do it no questions asked," Gerard said.
"There'll never be anybody like that ever again because people don't have the time or inclination to be involved in so many things."
Of the long list of community services he'd been involved with, very few were paid positions.
"I think that says it all," Gerard said.
"The only thing he did get anything for was when he was mayor. He did get an allowance of $2500 each for those three years to cover incidental costs."
He met his wife Margaret in 1954 and together they had nine children. To make sure they were well educated and didn't miss out on anything, he worked seven days a week.
For 42 years, he worked as an undertaker for Guyetts Funerals where he conducted at least 12,000 funerals. To earn extra money, on a Thursday night and weekends he worked as a bookmaker at the horse races and greyhounds.
He had attended council meetings for years before a successful tilt at the 1968 election. He became mayor in 1973,'74 and '75 and retired as a councillor in 1984. In 1993-94 he returned to council, and then again from 2002 to 2008.
In those days, there wouldn't be a day that went past that someone would pop in wanting the council to do something, or that Jack would be helping someone in his other roles as a justice of the peace, a bail justice or probation officer.
Jack got a great deal of pride out of seeing people who had a rocky start turn out to be terrific people because of what he did to help.
"There were some pretty tough characters that fell under his guidance. When they'd come around they'd listen to everything he said. He just had a way with words," Gerard said.
"His whole life was about helping others. That was just the way we grew up."
And despite his health failing in recent weeks, Jack still went to the St Vincent de Paul Society meeting - something he has been doing for 57 years.
It was the way Jack - a regular at St Joseph's Catholic Church - put his faith into action.
"I reckon he has been to St Joseph's more times than anyone in the history of Warrnambool," Gerard said
"He went to church every Sunday. It was a dual thing for him. Firstly it was doing what he wanted to do and the second was to catch up with everyone.
"If you went with him to church, when it finished there was no coming home. He'd be out the front talking to everyone."
Guyetts Funerals director Brian Guyett said Jack knew almost everyone. "He was so well connected because he was such a giving person - giving of his time," he said.
Jack's funeral will be held on Thursday, December 7 at 1pm at St Joseph's church.
He is survived by eight children, 13 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.