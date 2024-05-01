'It's unboolievable': Frenchman teams up with Maher to win Galleywood

A Frenchman settling into the Australian racing scene combined with all-conquering trainer Ciaron Maher to win the 2024 Sovereign Resort Galleywood Hurdle.
Luca Remondet couldn't contain his excitement after guiding Chains of Honour to the feature race win on day two of the TAB Warrnambool May Racing Carnival on Wednesday, May 1.
The 22-year-old has been working for Winslow-raised Ciaron - now a four-time Galleywood winner - after deciding to extend a stint in Australia.
Chains of Honour - racing over jumps for the first time in about two years - overcame the Hayes stable's Port Guillaume by one length and the Eric Musgrove-trained El Diez (3.5 lengths) in the 3200-metre race.
"It's unboolievable," Remondet said, referencing the carnival's catchphrase.
"He is an amazing horse, we have an amazing team."
Remondet's second victory on Australian soil was a special one.
The Bordeaux native, who has been in Australia for more than a year, has ridden six times since his first Australian race on March 25, 2024 and clinched his first win on April 24 at Pakenham with Huntly Castle.
He knows how important the Warrnambool carnival is to the Maher family.
"Winning for Ciaron Maher is a big thing," he said.
"A win at the Warrnambool carnival is amazing. Everything today is amazing.
"I came here last year and I heard all about this carnival, maybe for one year before taking my licence... I'm here today and really happy to be here."
Remondet, whose parents were watching in France, felt when he came to the second last jump he was heading for victory despite not being in front.
Declan Maher - Ciaron's younger brother who helped with the winner's preparations - was full of praise for Remondet.
"It was a super ride. He's a bloody good kid and after today I'm sure everyone knows who he is now," he said.
"He listens, he does everything you ask him. He's had over 100 rides in France... he's only had about six rides (in Australia) and he's won a Galleywood.
"I must make mention (of jockey) Willie McCarthy. He did a lot of work on this horse and he made the option to school it over fences the first time and then we hurdle trialled it."
Ciaron was rapt for Remondet who had been committed to his craft since crossing from his home country.
"He's a good young bloke who does a lot of work for us and it's even better when they can get rewarded," he said.
It was Maher's 16th jumps feature win at the carnival and came a day after he broke the record when Stern Idol took out the Brierly Steeplechase.
Ciaron, who praised Declan for his contribution to Chains of Honour's preparation, said the Galleywood Hurdle success was a pleasant surprise.
"Dec actually said 'the Galleywood's a winnable race this year' and I thought we were mad," he said.
"But he couldn't go in the novice because there was a clause and it had been three years between runs.
"To get a horse to do that, (it) hasn't run over jumps for a couple of years, in that sort of field is a phenomenal effort."
Ciaron said to call himself a four-time Galleywood Hurdle-winning trainer was special.
"I didn't think he was that strong a chance, first up from a long layoff," he said.
"But he was spot on. The team did a great job - Dec and all them (employees) at Ballarat."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.