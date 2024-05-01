'Long time between drinks': Warrnambool trainer eyes second home cup win

UNDERRATED stayer Ferago could give popular trainer Patrick Ryan his second Sungold Milk Warrnambool Cup victory in 16 years on Thursday.
Video Star won the prestigious listed staying race for Ryan in 2008.
The Warrnambool trainer told The Standard it would be a huge thrill to win his home town cup again.
"It's been a fair while between drinks since Video Star's win but to be fair I've probably only had one or two runners in the Warrnambool Cup since 2008," he said.
"My memory of Video Star's win is a bit hazy. It's a few years ago now and I was a lot younger... It would be great if Ferago could give us another cup victory.
Ferago, who will be ridden by talented jockey Daniel Stackhouse, rounded off his Warrnambool Cup preparation with a hurdle trial on April 19.
"The Warrnambool Cup has been on the agenda for Ferago for months," Ryan said.
"Ferago's whole preparation has been centred around the Warrnambool Cup. It's his grand final. I couldn't have him any fitter. I gave him the hurdle trial just to keep him sharp.
"Ferago is fit, healthy and has a top jockey on board. There's no reason to load Stacky down with instructions. He's a top jockey.
"Ferago is on the minimum weight and in my opinion he ticks a lot of boxes going into the Warrnambool Cup. I would say he's floated under the radar but I prefer it that way. It's a very even cup field but I'm confident Ferago will run well."
Early betting markets rate Ferago an $18 chance to win the 2350-metre race.
Fellow Warrnambool trainers Lindsey Smith, Matthew Williams, Shane Jackson and Maddie Raymond have runners in the cup.
