The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Underrated' Ferago fresh and ready to race ahead of carnival

By Tim Auld
April 12 2024 - 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pat Ryan, pictured a few years ago, is confident underrated stayer Ferago can have a strong run at the Terang Cup. File picture
Pat Ryan, pictured a few years ago, is confident underrated stayer Ferago can have a strong run at the Terang Cup. File picture

TRAINER Pat Ryan is chasing his second Warrnambool Cup victory next month but first he's got to get through Sunday's Terang Cup with his underrated stayer Ferago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.