'Underrated' Ferago fresh and ready to race ahead of carnival

TRAINER Pat Ryan is chasing his second Warrnambool Cup victory next month but first he's got to get through Sunday's Terang Cup with his underrated stayer Ferago.
The lightly raced stayer, who will be ridden by Harry Grace, lines up against 11 rivals in Sunday's $70,000 race over 2156 metres after running fourth in the Mount Gambier Cup at his last outing.
Ryan said Ferago had improved since his Mount Gambier Cup run.
"I'm really happy with how Ferago is going," Ryan told The Standard. "We've taken him to the beach and just tried to keep him fresh for the Terang Cup. Ferago is a genuine stayer.
"I'm thinking the 2156 metres on Sunday might be a tad short but he needs the run to get him ready for the Warrnambool Cup. I'm sure he'll derive plenty of benefit out of the Terang Cup run."
Ryan won the 2008 Warrnambool Cup with Video Star.
Bookmakers rate Ferago a $8 chance to win the Terang Cup.
Local trainers Lindsey Smith and Aaron Purcell will also use the Terang Cup as a lead-up race to the Warrnambool Cup. Smith saddles up Bold Bourbon and Glitter 'N' Gold while Purcell is represented by Wisaka.
Smith said both his stayers were progressing well for the Terang Cup which is the feature race on the eight race card. The cup is scheduled to start at 4.55pm.
