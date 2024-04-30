'Strong edition': Leading trainer predicts tough Galleywood hurdle

WARRNAMBOOL trainer Aaron Purcell has no other option but to run Rising Renown in the $175,000 Sovereign Resort Galleywood Hurdle on Wednesday, April 1, 2024 after the eight-year-old won a restricted Ballarat hurdle.
Rising Renown defeated El Diez by more than two lengths to take out the Ballarat hurdle on April 7.
Purcell is no stranger to Galleywood success as he won the race in 2018 with Two Hats and wants to add another trophy to his mantlepiece.
"We're having a real throw at the stumps with Rising Renown in the Galleywood," Purcell told The Standard. "Straight after his win at Ballarat I started thinking of the Galleywood. Rising Renown has floated under the radar all his career.
"He's just a good honest horse who gives 100 per cent each time he races. The Galleywood is always a tough race to win and it looks a strong edition again this year.
"Rising Renown may not have the brilliance of some of his rivals but he'll be battling away at the finish."
Purcell rates the Anthony and Sam Freedman-trained Bedford in the hurdle over 3200 metres.
"I think Bedford will be hard to beat," he said. "I watched him in a hurdle trial two weeks ago at Warrnambool and I thought he went to the line strongly.
"Bedford looked fit and healthy at the trial. He's got a very good hurdle form for a race like the Galleywood and the Freedman stable are top trainers so the horse ticks a lot of boxes.
"I've also got a healthy respect for Symon Wilde's runner Fabalot. He could be a good each way hope if he runs up to his best."
Rising Renown, who will be ridden by Luke Dempsey, is a $10 chance in the early betting markets.
The Galleywood, the feature race on Wednesday, will start at 2.05pm.
