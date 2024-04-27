'A really good feeling': Undefeated Cats break eight-year Tigers hoodoo

One of the Warrnambool and District league's big risers took a major step forward in its quest for finals success when it broke an eight-year win drought against its opposition on Saturday, April 27.
Allansford, undefeated from its opening four games at the summit of the ladder, snatched a nail-biting 9.8 (62) to 8.9 (57) victory at home against Merrivale in round four of the Warrnambool and District league.
Sheer elation enveloped players and supporters who hadn't featured in or witnessed the Cats beat the Tigers since round 10, 2016.
"That's a long time so to get that done today here in front of past players and a few milestones in the netball (was good), so it was a big occasion for the footy club," Cats coach Tim Nowell said of the win.
"To actually get that done today, it's a really good feeling."
The match was a see-sawing affair between two expected finals contenders with key players sidelined.
The Cats were in front 20-13 at the first change before the Tigers lifted to lead 35-26 at halftime.
At the start of the final quarter, holding a slender two-point lead, the hosts did enough in front of goals to clinch the points, outscoring the Tigers 2.1 to 1.4.
Nowell was thrilled to see the way his side responded at crucial times.
"Merrivale are a good outfit, they've got people out, we've got people out of our full side," he said.
"But both sides have got depth, so it was a true battle and what a fitting way to do it ANZAC weekend. I thought it was played in good spirits by both sides.
"I'm super proud of our boys and when we put it on them at half-time to take the game on, take a few risks (they did) - we take risks but if it doesn't come off it's what we do next.
"And I thought our second efforts were really good today."
Midfielder Justin Fedley and running defender Aiden Gordon were named the Cats' best players while teammate Robbie Hare was damaging up forward with five goals.
Flynn Atchison continued his dominant start to the season with Merrivale, named his side's best.
Brad Bull and Zavier Mungean are two important players currently missing from The Cats' line-up while the Tigers' key absentees included gun midfield/defensive recruit Trent Harman and full-forward Dylan Weir.
Nowell is expecting selection headaches at some stage.
"Hopefully over the next few weeks we start getting a few back into our side too but then it's hard to change when they play like they did today," he said.
"When they got challenged they stood up. I've found that this year so far, every time we've been challenged, it's probably when our boys step up."
Tigers coach Josh Sobey, who played his first senior football game since 2022, was disappointed with the loss but was proud of his players' efforts.
"I thought we played quite well but we just probably couldn't get things back on our terms as quickly as what we'd have liked," he said.
"We'll learn a fair bit."
