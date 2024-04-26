Thousands of shamrocks make statue a lucky charm for Irish Festival

Five thousand shamrocks are restoring some Irish charm to one town's humble spud-picker.
Koroit Country Women's Association member Loretta Gurnett said the group adorned the village green statue with a crocheted coat to coincide with this weekend's Irish Festival.
"We just thought it was a bit of fun, it injects a bit of colour and is a talking point," she said.
"It's a continuation of last year's project, we thought we might like to crochet 5000 shamrocks to decorate the town.
"Last year we had 3800 and we had over 5000 this year altogether, we just thought we'd make more of an impact by decorating the spud-picker statue."
She said this year's festival theme, Irish love, was reflected through the project.
"We'll make it an ongoing project throughout the year, so if people want to be involved they can crochet shamrocks all through the year - there's a pattern on the CWA page and there's free wool at the library," Ms Gurnett said.
"The library's gotten really involved, it's been fantastic because it's brought people in who mightn't normally go as well.
"There's been friendships made out of it, people have joined CWA because of it, it's been a nice community project."
Ms Gurnett added the group had a long connection with the Irish Festival.
"We reformed about 10 years ago, but it's been around since the '70s so we've been involved with the Irish Festival probably the whole time, we organise the Irish skittle games each year."
