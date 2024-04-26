Tackle Shack: Temperatures drop as common species pop up

It would be ideal to see some estuary perch stocked up here, as currently they are unable to breed in viable numbers in the Merri River. If this is something you'd be keen to see, have your say on the Victorian Fisheries Authority's 2024/25 stocking plan on their website and let them know how great it would be to have an estuary perch fishery in the upper Merri River, like there once would have been.

