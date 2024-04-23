No bridge jumping: Water levels drop after weir removed from river

People have been urged not to jump off the Wollaston Bridge after a major drop in water levels following the removal of the Bromfield Street weir.
The weir, which was first constructed in 1907 but decommissioned in 1939, has now been taken down as part of a move to improve the health of the Merri River.
Glenelg Hopkins Catchment Management Authority senior waterways officer Stephen Ryan said the removal of the weir was expected to have far-reaching benefits for the ecosystem and community who enjoyed recreational activities on the waterway.
However, he said the public should be aware the removal of the weir may cause a noticeable drop in water levels and potential bank slumping until the banks are re-established with vegetation.
The weir was originally built to supply town water to Warrnambool but the disused ageing structure had become unsafe over time.
A Warrnambool City Council spokesman said it was unable to fine people but signage made it clear jumping off the bridge was dangerous and prohibited.
"It is unwise and prohibited to jump off the bridge at any time, regardless of river conditions," the spokesman said.
The removal of the weir - a collaborative effort between local authorities, environmental organisations, and community stakeholders - was funded by the Victorian Government.
Mr Ryan said improved fish migration would enhance genetic exchange among populations, increase biodiversity, and contribute to the overall ecological balance of the river system.
"Additionally, the waterway is now much more accessible for people to enjoy the recreational benefits of the river like kayaking and fishing ... removing the weir means access to the upper reaches of the river without needing to pull a kayak or canoe around the weir," he said.
"The Glenelg Hopkins CMA is committed to ongoing monitoring and management efforts to ensure the long-term success of the restoration project.
"In addition, it's important to note that rehabilitation works will continue in the upcoming weeks following the removal of the structure so people can expect to see our team there revegetating those bank areas."
