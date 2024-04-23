The Standard
No bridge jumping: Water levels drop after weir removed from river

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated April 24 2024 - 9:42am, first published 7:15am
Water levels at the bridge have dropped since the removal of the Bromfield Street weir.
People have been urged not to jump off the Wollaston Bridge after a major drop in water levels following the removal of the Bromfield Street weir.

