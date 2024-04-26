The Standard
Riverfront retirement village land on Wollaston Road sold

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated April 26 2024 - 11:55am, first published 10:11am
Plans for parcel of land on Wollaston Road to become a retirement village were approved in 2022. The land has now been sold. Picture supplied
Riverfront land which is earmarked for a country club-style retirement village and a neighbouring housing estate in Warrnambool has been sold to new owners.

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

