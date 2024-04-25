Woolsthorpe man pays tribute to Aussies who fought in Battle of Kapyong

Flags fly at half-mast each year at Woolsthorpe two days before Anzac Day.
And there is a very important reason for this.
Alistair Allan, 89, ensures the flags are flying at half mast on April 23 to mark the day the Battle of Kapyong began.
Mr Allan, who was called up for national service in 1953, was the first intake group that didn't serve in that war because it ended that year.
But Mr Allan, who lives at Woolsthorpe, reflects on the efforts of his fellow Australian soldiers in that war every year.
"Yesterday was Kapyong Day," Mr Allan said.
"The 3rd Battalion Royal Australian Regiment, along with American and Canadian forces, held back the might of the Chinese army, which was heading down to take over South Korea."
Mr Allan said he often reflected on the actions of those soldiers.
While he didn't serve in Korea, he did spend time later in south-east Asia as a fire officer with the Royal Australian Air Force.
He was a defence guard - soldiers who are tasked with protecting airfields from enemies - and a fire officer, which involved assessing risk of fire and providing training.
Mr Allan said while there were no attacks on airfields while he was serving, there was a close call while he was in Vietnam.
"The Viet Kong fired rockets with the aim of getting them into the airfield," he said.
Luckily, they fell short.
Mr Allan was at the Koroit Anzac Day service on Thursday.
He said Anzac Day was a time for reflection.
"I reflect on those before who have served and those who are coming after me," Mr Allan said.
Port Fairy's James Kelly spoke at the service about the lives lost in wars.
He also said it was important to remember the people who stayed home and were ready to protect their country.
"While so many deployed overseas, of course a number remained back in Australia and New Zealand to run essential services and also form the voluntary military force," Mr Kelly said.
"Picture being back here in Australia as we are now, receiving infrequent news from the wars on the other side of the world and often that news is very old - there was no internet back then - and very wrong and wondering if next week you're actually going to have the enemy coming over the hills of your town, which you will have to defend."
Mr Kelly, who served in Afghanistan, also implored people to understand the complexities of war.
He said people should consider this when they read reports of incidents and the actions of soldiers which were now "forensically torn apart".
"You try to make the best decisions on the ground with the information you have at the time and in the time you have to make those decisions," Mr Kelly said.
"I can tell you, in most situations you don't have enough information and you don't have enough time.
"I encourage you to remember that when you read the news articles of what's going on."
