Double-dose of good news as volleyballer picked for Aussie, Melbourne teams

Hilary Hannagan's dream of playing volleyball at the highest level is another step closer after earning her first national-team selection.
The Warrnambool-based 16-year-old, whose ultimate goal is to compete at the Olympics, was one of 12 players picked in the Australian under 18 women's team.
The side will contest the Asian under 18 championships in Thailand from June 16 to 23.
"(I'm) super excited, super keen to go away," Hannagan said of her selection.
"(It's) unbelievable, definitely a dream."
Hannagan, selected in the passer hitter position, represented an Australian under 17 development side in the 2023 Thailand National Indoor Volleyball Championship however this will be her first official time donning the green and gold.
The year 11 Emmanuel College student is expecting a "tough competition" against the Asian nations.
"Asian teams are really good at indoor," she said.
"So Australia, we don't always do that well but as a team we're going to try and keep improving because we're all in our first time representing."
The good news didn't stop there for Hannagan, with the teenager learning earlier this week she had made the Melbourne Vipers women's squad.
The team competes in the Australian Volleyball Super League - the country's premier domestic competition established in 2023 - which has games broadcast on SBS.
Hannagan, whose older sister Emma is also a rising volleyball star, conceded she wasn't expecting to be picked at such a young age.
She will train every Sunday with the side in Melbourne and then once the season starts, head to the city twice a week to train.
"It's a big commitment but a super exciting opportunity..." She said.
"Still can't get my head around it."
Once she finishes school, Hannagan will weigh-up her options, saying she could head to college in America or move to Brisbane where there are pathways.
