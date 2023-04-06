Warrnambool sisters Emma and Hilary Hannagan's maiden overseas trip next week will be one for them to cherish and share in together forever.
The star Emmanuel College pair jet off to Thailand on Tuesday to play for Australia at the Thailand National Indoor Volleyball Championships, where they will be looking to represent their family, country, city and region with pride.
Emma, 17, will form part of Australia's under 19 team in the championships and said the opportunity was something she wouldn't be taking for granted.
"It probably hasn't quite sunk in yet, there's so much excitement. Having never been overseas before, the experience will just be amazing," she said.
"I simply can't wait. You've just got to try and make the most of it while you're over there, obviously trying to do the best you can personally and for the team."
Hilary, 15 - who was inspired by her mum and sister for introducing her to the sport as a youngster - forms part of the under 17s team and said to share in the experience with her older sister makes the trip all the more surreal.
"It's so exciting going through this experience with my sister, not many people can say they get the opportunity to do that," she said.
"I can't wait to go (with Emma) and share that experience with her."
The Asian trip comes off the back of strong results for the duo at the Australian Youth Beach Volleyball Championships in Coolangatta, where Emma won a bronze medal in her age group and Hilary silver for Victoria.
"It was amazing. I always have the best time over there and it was my last year too in the youth program and we're friends with everyone so it was really special," Emma said.
"It was another great experience to be a part of. We went in hoping to medal, the last two years I came fourth so to get bronze was amazing even though I'd love to have got into that gold medal match."
