'Really enjoying it': Defensive recruit seamlessly slotting in at Demons

Timboon Demons defender Jorja Nieuwenhuizen views her side's clash with powerhouse Nirranda on Saturday, April 27 as good opportunity to see "where we're at".
The Demons hold a 2-1 win-loss record after the first three rounds of Warrnambool and District league A-grade netball while the Blues, the two-time reigning premiers, are undefeated.
Allansford, also unbeaten, handed the Demons a 49-40 loss in the opening round.
"We've got a lot of potential to go quite well (this season)," Niuwenhuizen told The Standard.
"Obviously this week against Nirranda will be a big challenge and that'll probably let us know really where we're at and what we need to work on.
"The one game we did lose was a close one and that's on paper a pretty handy team so we should be competitive."
Nieuwenhuizen, who works on a dairy farm in Princetown, joined the Demons from Colac and District league side Otway Districts in the off-season.
The 25-year-old previously played some junior netball at Timboon before spending time at Cobden in the Hampden league.
She returned to the Demons to reduce travel time - being closer to home - and said the club had been "welcoming and supportive".
She has slotted seamlessly into the side's defence.
"I'm really enjoying it, Bess (Bethany Hallyburton) and Ash (Finch) are really good down in there," she said.
"Although I've never played with them before I've slotted in and working really well.
"I've got a fair bit of freedom to do what I need to do and it seems to be working so far."
The Demons, who made a semi-final in 2023, sit fourth and are well-placed to play finals again this year under first-year playing-coach Anna Archie.
Nieuwenhuizen has enjoyed the step-up to top-grade netball after predominantly playing B-grade with Otway Districts.
The goalkeeper, who was named in her side's best players against Allansford in round one, believes the style of A-grade suits her playing style.
"It (B grade) is a bit slower, tends to be a bit more contact, a lot more body whereas I'm finding A grade's a lot quicker and a lot less body," she said.
"It probably is playing to my benefit a little bit."
