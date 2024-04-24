The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Prawns, brussels sprouts off the shopping list as cost of living hits

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
April 24 2024 - 2:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A number of south-west residents are concerned about increases to their energy bills.
A number of south-west residents are concerned about increases to their energy bills.

A Warrnambool woman who has already cut back on a number of creature comforts is concerned about her rising electricity bill.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.