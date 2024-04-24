'Surprised and shocked': State title win a reward for hard-working athlete

Hard work and a dedication to her craft has paid off for a talented Warrnambool youngster at state championship level.
Anna Robson, 12, won the 2024 Calisthenics Victoria State Championship Title in Melbourne for her solo performance in the North West Division 2 - 13 years section.
The year seven Emmanuel College student, who has been performing in team competitions for the past few years and started performing solo when she was 10, said she was proud to have won the title against various metropolitan Melbourne performers.
"I was quite surprised and shocked when my competitor number was announced," she said.
"I have been working very hard perfecting my solo routines so to be awarded first place for my age group division was exciting."
The Warrnambool Calisthenics Club member, who trains twice a week, said she thoroughly enjoyed the experience.
"I really enjoy attending solo competitions in Melbourne because you get to compete against performers from so many different metropolitan and regional clubs," she said.
"Getting to perform on stage at different theatres is great fun."
Robson said there were so many different elements to the sport she loved.
"I love calisthenics because it gives you the opportunity to perform on stage, improve your flexibility and dancing skills and you can make great friends," she said.
She said she hoped the state title win would provide plenty of momentum ahead of competitions this weekend and in coming months as part of her Warrnambool team.
"I am travelling to Melbourne again this coming Sunday to perform my Graceful solo at the Calisthenics Victoria State Championships," she said.
"I will also compete in regional solo competitions in Ballarat, Bendigo, Mt Gambier and Horsham in the coming few months. My team competitions start in July and run through to September."
The talented athlete had plenty of people to thank for her success so far.
"I would like to thank my mum and dad. They are a great support and travel with me to my competitions," she said.
"I would also like to thank all of the Warrnambool Calisthenics Club coaches who do an amazing job."
The Warrnambool Calisthenics Club - which celebrated its 60th year - offers classes for competitive and recreational teams for children and adults of all ages.
