'Huge potential': Location of region's first offshore windfarm revealed

The preferred location for Alinta Energy's proposed offshore windfarm has been revealed with the bulk of the project sited off Port Fairy.
The project is tipped to bring $1.6 billion in the region's economy during the construction period and $40 million per year in operation, proponents say.
The news comes as the company behind the project announces it is joining forces with another company to develop the project.
Alinta Energy and JERA Nex, through its wholly owned subsidiary Parkwind, will work together on the 1GW+ Spinifex Offshore Wind Farm which is in the newly declared Southern Ocean Region Declared Area.
The zone - announced by federal minister for climate change and energy Chris Bowen - was scaled back to only include waters off Warrnambool and Port Fairy cutting out Portland.
The companies say they will continue engaging with local stakeholders to refine their proposal and progress the project.
Alinta Energy managing director and chief executive officer Jeff Dimery said he was excited to work with the JERA Nex team who bring strong experience as developers and operators.
"JERA and Parkwind both have a great track-record in offshore wind and has pioneered some impressive engineering and construction techniques," Mr Dimery said.
"We love that spirit and the launch of JERA Nex, bringing the two companies' renewable expertise together, is exactly what we'll need in Australia to build a new industry from the ground up."
He said the companies' shared vision was ensuring the project benefited communities in the south-west.
JERA Nex vice president of offshore development and construction and co-chief executive officer of Parkwind Francois Van Leeuw said there was "huge potential" for offshore wind in Australia.
"We're looking forward to working closely with the local community to bring clean, sustainable energy to Australian homes and businesses," he said.
JERA Nex owns and operates seven wind farms across the world including in Belgium, Germany, the UK, Japan and Taiwan, and has a significant global pipeline.
A local supply chain and industry development study completed by the project in 2023 estimated the project could contribute up to A$1.6 billion during the construction period and A$40 million per year in operation to the regional economy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.