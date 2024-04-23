Hand-knitted dress made by nifty crafters honours heroes for Anzac Day

A gown made of hundreds of hand-knitted poppies has captured the attention of a Warrnambool retirement village.
The frock, once made of lace and purchased from an opportunity shop before being adorned with more than 300 poppies, is worn by a mannequin that stands proudly inside the Gillin Park Community.
A group of nine nifty crafters and residents spent hours knitting the poppies in various shades of red ahead of Anzac Day 2024.
The project was the brainchild of former Bessiebelle dress-maker Elwyn Jasper.
She said the group had knitted the poppies during their Monday craft group, as well as at home, with work beginning back in January.
She was joined by Thea Dejong, Dianne Bouwman, Freda Hogan, Shirley Cashin, Glenys Sharrock, Gwen Mounsey, Melva Lloyd and Margaret Murray.
Mrs Sharrock's father Edward Baldwin was an Australian signalman while Mrs Mounsey's uncles Eric Clements and Robert Howard served in the New Zealand and Australian Army.
The two men were killed in France during the First World War. Mr Howard was just 22 and Mr Clements was 25.
Gillin Park's lifestyle coordinator Joan Hose said residents would this year join the neighbouring Riverside Care Community for an Anzac Day service from 10.30am.
She said the two communities joined for the first time in 2023 during a Remembrance Day service that welcomed more than 100 people.
Huge crowds are expected at Anzac Day services across the region on April 25, 2024, with events planned in towns big and small. See a list of the services planned across the south-west here.
