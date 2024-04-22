Proud to serve: Ex-servicemen reflect on national service before Anzac Day

The camaraderie built and the pride in serving your country outweigh the negatives of being called up for national service for two Warrnambool men.
But that doesn't mean they don't stop and think about the what ifs from time to time.
Bernie O'Keefe and Des Brown, who are both 77, were both called up in the national ballot at age 20.
The two were both pursuing a trade - Mr O'Keefe was half way through an apprenticeship as an electrician and Mr Brown was plastering.
"I was half way through my apprenticeship," Mr O'Keefe said.
"I used to come over to Warrnambool on the bus each day from Port Fairy."
Mr O'Keefe said he hadn't given much thought to the possibility he might get called up to serve his country.
"I never gave it a thought until I got that draft card in the mail," Mr O'Keefe said.
"That's when I started to think 'oh s***'."
A horrible twist of fate meant Mr O'Keefe's service took a very different path to what it would have.
"I was the eldest of a family of five," Mr O'Keefe said.
In the months leading up to the start of his service, Mr O'Keefe's father was killed in a car accident.
"There were no social benefits back then," Mr O'Keefe said.
This meant Mr O'Keefe needed to stay home and support his mother and siblings.
"I applied for a deferral," Mr O'Keefe said.
This was granted, but Mr O'Keefe was still required to join the army reserves.
Mr O'Keefe would head away regularly for camps and other types of training.
In a way, joining the army was a blessing in disguise, he said.
"Serving in the army got me my father back again," Mr O'Keefe said.
"There were people in there who became surrogate fathers and they taught me what my father hadn't taught me at that stage yet."
Mr O'Keefe said he forged unbreakable bonds with people during his time in the army.
"It was a positive experience for me and the comradeship you build with everyone you ever serve with is still there," he said.
Mr O'Keefe said he would pause on Anzac Day to remember everyone who served their country.
"To this day, when I see scenes on war on a movie, I think 'I could have been amongst that'," Mr O'Keefe said.
Mr Brown was among four Warrnambool men called up when he was.
"We were in the ninth intake," he said.
"I missed out on Vietnam but those three blokes went."
Mr Brown was a medic at Puckapunyal.
He remembers the feeling of apprehension when heading off to basic training.
"You got on a train and went to Spencer Street station and then got on a bus to Puckapunyal - you didn't have a clue where you were going of course," Mr Brown said.
He too said the experience was invaluable and he came away with vital life skills.
The two are supporters of national service - saying young people would benefit from a year in the army.
"You don't have to send them to war - just give them 12 months of training," Mr Brown said.
The two enjoy heading along to morning tea at the Warrnambool RSL each Thursday morning to catch up with other ex-servicemen.
"Anyone who has pulled on a uniform can head along - there are usually 20 or 30 people there - it's great," Mr O'Keefe said.
Warrnambool will host a dawn service on Thursday, April 25 for Anzac Day, followed by a march and community service at 10.30am.
Mr Brown and Mr O'Keefe are among the RSL volunteers selling Anzac badges throughout Warrnambool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.