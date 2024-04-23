The Standard
'A bit of a blow': Life experiences spur Bec to start her own business

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
April 23 2024 - 5:03pm
Bec Gould, with her dog Reggie, has opened her own doggie day care in Warrnambool called Ultimutt. Picture by Katrina Lovell
Bec Gould, with her dog Reggie, has opened her own doggie day care in Warrnambool called Ultimutt. Picture by Katrina Lovell

After losing her mum in an accident, and being diagnosed with MS on her birthday, Bec Gould has learnt to just give new things a go including starting her own doggy day care business in Warrnambool.

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

