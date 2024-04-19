Telstra confirms plan to close a Warrnambool store

Telstra will soon close its second Warrnambool store at Gateway Plaza.
The move comes after Telstra recently invested in a major revamp of its Koroit Street store.
Telstra regional general manager Steve Tinker said that had made the decision to soon close the store at Gateway Plaza with all staff to move to their CBD store.
"We believe we can better meet our customers' needs through servicing them at our other Telstra store on Koirot Street, which recently underwent a big reno," Mr Tinker said.
"The new open layout makes it easier for customers to explore, discover, try, buy and be supported, all with an expert store team on hand, to provide the best possible personalised service."
The Gateway store opened in 2019 as a second store for the city.
In 2021, Telstra announced it was taking back ownership of Telstra-branded stores from franchisees.
Gateway Plaza has seen a number of retailers exit the shopping centre in recent years but they have been replaced by other national retailers.
