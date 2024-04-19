The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Telstra confirms plan to close a Warrnambool store

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
April 19 2024 - 1:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Telstra is closing its Gateway Plaza store and moving staff to their store in Koroit Street, Warrnambool.
Telstra is closing its Gateway Plaza store and moving staff to their store in Koroit Street, Warrnambool.

Telstra will soon close its second Warrnambool store at Gateway Plaza.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.