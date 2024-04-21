Seahawks push game to overtime, Mermaids win on the road

AN overtime thriller against a Big V competition pace-setter has fuelled Warrnambool Seahawks' belief.
The Shane Smith-coached roster lost to RMIT Redbacks 105-99 at the Arc on Saturday, April 20 as they fell agonisingly short of their first win of the 2024 season.
But Smith, whose side is 0-6 and sits at the bottom of the men's division one ladder, saw immense improvement which bodes well for coming home games.
American import Kester Ofoegbu led the way against the Redbacks with 35 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals while youngster Harry McGorm contributed 14 points off the bench.
James Mitchell, Tim Gainey and Riley Nicolson - all 10 points - reached double figures to share the load.
"It was amazing. The boys did incredibly well against arguably the top team in the competition," Smith said.
"We stuck to our game plan, we proved we could have lots of contributions."
Smith said the Redbacks were a "very polished team" and could hurt opponents in different ways.
"Our defensive pressure was really good which allowed us to stay in the game," he said.
"Other teams (against us) had big runs - when it was close and we had a chance, they would go on a 10 or 15-point run and knock us out of the game yet last night when RMIT did it, we had the poise to slow down, get back in the game and even get the lead.
"They are elements of growth the group has really shown. RMIT is a potent, offensive team, they score high numbers, they run fast, they're big and athletic so we had to really defend them well."
Meanwhile, the Mermaids' impressive start to their championship grade season saw them make it three wins from four games.
The recorded a 63-58 win against Camberwell on the road on Sunday with Dakota Crichton (16 points) and Molly McLaren (12) the leading scorers. Julia Nielanca reeled in 17 rebounds.
