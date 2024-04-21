The Standard
'The best we've played': New-look Power starting to gel

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
April 21 2024 - 2:43pm
Kolora-Noorat's Caleb Kavanagh, pictured playing in the 2023 under 18 decider, was one of the Power senior side's best in round three. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Kolora-Noorat's Caleb Kavanagh, pictured playing in the 2023 under 18 decider, was one of the Power senior side's best in round three. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Kolora-Noorat co-coach Sam Uwland believes his new-look side is starting to build its chemistry following an impressive 59-point Warrnambool and District league triumph against Old Collegians on Saturday, April 21.

