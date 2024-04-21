'The best we've played': New-look Power starting to gel

Kolora-Noorat co-coach Sam Uwland believes his new-look side is starting to build its chemistry following an impressive 59-point Warrnambool and District league triumph against Old Collegians on Saturday, April 21.
The Power motored out to a 32-1 lead at quarter-time and didn't look back, beating the Warriors 16.12 (108) to 7.7 (49) at Noorat Recreation Reserve to record their second win of the year.
"(It's) the best we've played all year which is good," Uwland told The Standard.
"We expected it to be a good fight and to their credit they did give us a good fight, we were lucky we came out with the wind.
"The pressure acts were one of the things we wanted to work on and that was much better today than it was last week against Allansford."
Uwland said the display showed players were becoming more familiar with one another, moving the ball better than they had in previous weeks.
"The team being a mixture of new players or junior players is starting to mesh together too," he said.
Former Cobden skipper Louis Cahill, who crossed to the Power in the off-season after 150-plus senior games for the Bombers, proved again how valuable an acquisition he was.
He starred alongside Nick Castersen in the midfield, with both players snagging three goals.
It is the third time in as many games Cahill has featured in the side's best players.
"I knew he'd do well, he's a pretty hard, in-and-under midfielder," Uwland said of his recruit.
"It really suits him to be able to do the hard work, feed it out to some of the younger guys and let them run."
Isaac Williams was a standout for the Warriors while Jayden Cleaver kicked three goals.
