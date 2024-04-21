Teenage netball debutant shines after being 'thrown in the deep end'

A DEBUTANT who impressed in the midcourt is expected to earn more court time for Terang Mortlake's open netball side in coming weeks.
Teenager Lara Clarke played in centre as the Bloods overcame Portland 50-48 at Hanlon Park on Saturday, April 20.
It improved the Kym Grundy-coached side's 2024 win-loss record to 2-1.
Grundy said Clarke, who also plays basketball, held her own and would play against North Warrnambool Eagles in round three too.
"It was a really good, tough game for her first game. We pretty much threw her in the deep end and she did really well," she said.
"We have a few juniors who will probably get a taste of the senior grades, whether that's open or div one I'm not sure."
Terang Mortlake clawed back from a five-goal quarter-time deficit to defeat Portland which has a draw and two losses from its opening three matches.
"We were pretty excited. Last week was a a tough day at the office against South - they are just a whole other level - but the girls are pumped," Grundy said.
"We said last week 'we want to win the ones we can win'. Last year I felt like we didn't quite do that, there was games we could've won and should've won and didn't.
"That has been our focus - when we can win, we have to focus on quarter-by-quarter and making sure we get across the line."
Goal shooter Eboni Knights "was really strong and steady" while the Bloods' defensive end of Sarah David and Emma Lucas shone.
In other round two games, South Warrnambool crushed Hamilton Kangaroos 71-22, Cobden downed Warrnambool 52-44, Koroit accounted for Camperdown 52-41 and North Warrnambool Eagles defeated Port Fairy 69-47.
