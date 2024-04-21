In-form jockey 'can't wait' to return to Warrnambool for May carnival

FORMER Koroit-based jockey Declan Bates is making every post a winner.
He followed up that win with another great front-running ride on Disturbia to take a restricted race at Mornington on Saturday.
The Mornington meeting had metropolitan status as it was the principal one in Victoria.
The Irish-born hoop, who made the move with his family to Ballarat in 2022 after living in Koroit for seven years, said he's grateful for the support he's received from owners and trainers.
"Pride of Jenni has really changed our lives," Bates said.
"I'm very thankful to Pride Of Jenni's owner Tony Ottobre and trainer Ciaron Maher. It's been very satisfying to win the big group races for them."
Bates is no stranger to the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival, having won the 2020 Warrnambool Cup on Too Close The Sun and is looking forward to next month's three-day carnival.
"I can't wait to get back down to Warrnambool for the carnival," he said.
"I've got fond memories of riding there, especially after the cup victory on Too Close The Sun. I've got some nice rides over the three days I'm just hoping to ride a few winners."
Meanwhile, Ciaron Maher kept his city winners going with the two-year-old colt Perspiration scoring an impressive win in a $150,000 race.
Maher said Perspiration deserved the win after running second at Randwick and Caulfield at his first two starts.
