Front-running mare delivers trainer maiden All-Star Mile victory

BOLD front-running mare Pride Of Jenni gave champion trainer Ciaron Maher his first All-Star Mile victory at Caulfield on Saturday.
Pride Of Jenni, with Declan Bates in the saddle, defeated hot favourite Mr Brightside by two lengths to take out the $3.75-million race over 1600 metres.
Maher told The Standard Saturday's win by the six-year-old mare was very special.
"A win like that just takes your breath away," the Winslow training export said.
"You don't get horses running at such great speed like Pride Of Jenni and holding on to win.
"People love watching front-running horses. Pride Of Jenni just breaks their hearts. She's run some amazing sectional times.
"Pride Of Jenni has incredible stamina. She seems to be able to sprint for 800 to 1000 metres while most horses have a sprint for 600 metres.
"It's a great win for Pride Of Jenni's owners Tony and Lyn Ottobre. They put a lot of money into racing so they deserve the wins.
"It's also great for Dec (Bates) and all our staff at home. It's a fitting reward for them all. Dec has a great understanding of Pride Of Jenni. He rides her so well."
Bates, who formerly lived in Koroit before basing himself in Ballarat, said Pride Of Jenni had improved since her breath-taking performances in the spring last year.
"Pride Of Jenni has improved since last year," he said.
"I didn't want to go out and say that because she had run so well last spring. I've been very lucky because the owners have shown great faith in me and I'm grateful for the support I've received from them and Ciaron."
Maher said Pride Of Jenni may have her next start in the $3 million Group One Australian Cup at Flemington on March 30.
