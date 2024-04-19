'Community rightly wants answers': Call for urgent action on dangerous road

Urgent action is needed on the dangerous section of Cobden-Warrnambool Road following a spate of accidents and a fatal crash, with MP Roma Britnell raising the issue with the minister.
After concerns were raised with Ms Britnell about the condition of the road, she wrote to the state government Roads Minister Melissa Horne this week.
She called on the state government and the minister to urgently investigate the road conditions following the fatality and a spate of accidents.
"This week I have had members of our community raising their concerns with the poor condition of the Cobden-Warrnambool Road and I have contacted the minister asking for action," Ms Britnell said.
"It goes without saying that following the accidents on the Cobden Warrnambool Road this week, the community and I have a lot of questions and a lot of concerns.
"The community rightly wants answers as to what has led to a cluster of accidents on this road."
Ms Britnell said it was a stark reminder to the Victorian government that urgent investment, repairs and rebuilding was needed on Victorian regional roads.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.