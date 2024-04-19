The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Blessing in disguise' as flag contenders grapple with key injuries

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
April 19 2024 - 12:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Important goal kicker Hamish Gurry will play his first game of the season for Merrivale on Saturday. File picture
Important goal kicker Hamish Gurry will play his first game of the season for Merrivale on Saturday. File picture

A Warrnambool and District league premiership contender is confident early-season injuries can build depth and increase versatility in its attacking half.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.