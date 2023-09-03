Extra goal-kicking practice during the week proved beneficial for Merrivale's Hamish Gurry on Saturday.
The Tigers forward kicked a game-high four goals in his side's 42-point preliminary final win over Kolora-Noorat, including some long-range set-shots when the match was still in the balance.
Just a week earlier he managed 1.5 in a qualifying final loss to the Blues but, thanks to some work behind the scenes, improved his accuracy against the Power.
"I kicked about one-goal five so I was down there with the great Travis Graham Friday night taking set shots," Gurry told The Standard.
The left-footer commended his side's midfield showing for making his job "a lot easier".
A Queensland-based job has limited Gurry to just seven senior appearances this season however he has demonstrated his value in that period, kicking 17 goals.
He featured in the Tigers' last senior premiership (2014), re-joining the club this year after stints with Hampden league clubs South Warrnambool and Koroit, as well as three years playing in the AFL Mackay competition.
Gurry is relishing being back with his junior club and knows how meaningful it would be if it could salute in Saturday's grand final against Nirranda.
"I won one in 2014, so to win another one would really top it off," he said.
"They (teammates) are a good bunch of lads so that's the main thing."
"When we won it in 2014 until now, the buzz is still the exact same, the same people here, it's really good.
"(You're) playing with your best mates pretty much."
