How a footballer from Western Australia joined South Warrnambool

FINDING a football club was a high priority for Georgia McAlpine when she decided to move across Australia for work.
The Western Australian landed at South Warrnambool after relocating to teach at Warrnambool College for the 2024 school year.
McAlpine, 25, has settled in at Friendly Societies' Park and made her Western Victoria Female Football League debut against Cavendish under lights on Friday, April 11.
The West Coast fan - she attended Eagles' games regularly with her family - played for Coolbinia Falcons in metropolitan Perth, filling a role in defence or on the wing.
"I was playing footy in WA for the last few seasons and had such a great time so decided to join a club locally here as well," she said.
"I am not the best footy player but I am just keen to give it a go and stay fit. I was pretty nervous (ahead of my South Warrnambool debut) and I was not used to playing at night and it was hard to see but it was good fun and all the girls were so welcoming and friendly.
"I have been very impressed with (my teammates') skills overall - country sport in general I always feel like is a higher standard."
McAlpine, who teaches English and humanities, arrived in Victoria in January and has settled in well to life on the south-west coast.
She's already visited the Otways and the Grampians.
"I feel like everyone moves away from Perth for a couple of years and I was just keen to live somewhere else," she said.
"I grew up three-and-a-half hours north-east of Perth in a really small farming community so I was keen to move out of the city and live regionally again. I am loving it so far.
"The weather has definitely been an adjustment but everyone has been so friendly and it's such a beautiful place. There's so much to do - surfing, hiking, lots of outdoor stuff."
South Warrnambool will play cross-town rival Warrnambool at Reid Oval under lights on Friday, April 19 from 7pm.
In other round two games, Hamilton Kangaroos host Horsham Demons at Pedrina Park and Cavendish meets Tyrendarra. Both matches are on Sunday.
